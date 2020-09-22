Fort Wayne zoo names new executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has a new boss.

The zoo on Tuesday announced that Rick Schuiteman has been named executive director. He replaces longtime head Jim Anderson, who has led the zoo for more than 25 years.

Schuiteman comes to Fort Wayne from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where he served for more than 30 years in the areas of park operations, entertainment, guest services and park development.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” said Schuiteman. “From the moment I visited the Zoo, I knew it was a perfect fit for me. It’s an intimate zoo with natural animal exhibits, amazing guest service, passionate staff and volunteers, and the animal care is exceptional. All the things that make it a world class Zoo. I knew I had to be a part of this team!”

We have a new friend that we can't wait for you to meet! Help us welcome our new Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman, to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo family!

The zoo said Schuiteman will bring “proven results-oriented leadership, focus on guest service, and his love for animals” to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo is open through Oct. 31.