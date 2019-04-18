Fort Wayne zoo loses 2nd sea lion in 3 weeks

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - Fort Wayne Children's Zoo sea lion exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is mourning the deaths of two sea lions that passed away within three weeks of one another.

The zoo said Thursday that California sea lion, Fishbone, died Wednesday afternoon during a medical procedure at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. The death came after Fishbone’s sister, Grits, was euthanized March 30 after her health deteriorated while under veterinary care.

Fishbone and Grits were born June 14, 2001, at Sea World Orlando. They came to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in October 2002 and have swam in the sea lion exhibit for the past 16 seasons.

"We share this heartbreak with our animal care professionals who cared for these sea lions every day, for the past 17 years," said zoo Executive Director Jim Anderson. "We thank them for their outstanding work."