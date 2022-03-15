FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will donate $5,000 to support zookeepers in Ukraine.

The zoo said in a Facebook post on Monday that zookeepers in Ukraine have stayed to care for the animals while Russian forces lay siege to the country.

“Our hearts are with them, their families, and the people of Ukraine,” the zoo wrote in the post.

To support the zookeepers, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo said it was contributing $5,000 to an emergency fund established for Ukrainian zoos by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. All proceeds raised from the campaign support animal care.

“To the Zoo Keepers, your bravery and love are truly unmatched, and we stand with you,” the zoo added.

If you’d like to donate, visit the EAZA’s website HERE.