FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Billy Madison famously said once, it’s too hot for a penguin to just be walking around.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will close early Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the zoo said it was closing early “due to extreme heat.”

The zoo will close at 2 p.m.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 97 degrees Wednesday afternoon, with a ‘feels-like’ temperature up to 110 degrees.

The zoo will be closed Thursday for its Zoofari event, but will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday for regular hours. Friday’s forecast shows temperatures in the mid-80s.