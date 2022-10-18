FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday morning about the closure of its African Journey section after Monday night’s snowfall.

Fort Wayne saw a light but tad unseasonable snowfall Monday night. With cool temperatures Tuesday, the snow had not melted.

To keep staff, guests and animals safe, the zoo said it was taking “extra steps” to do so by closing off the area and its snowy pathways.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo said it will update its social media when the exhibit is reopened for guests.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is open daily through Oct. 30, including for its Wild Zoo Halloween on the weekends.