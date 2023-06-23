FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new animal at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo!

Benedict is a two-toed sloth.

He arrived in Fort Wayne from Staten Island a few months ago, but sloths can’t regulated their own body temperature, so the zoo had to wait for the temperatures to warm up a bit before putting him on exhibit.

Benedict, the two-toed sloth. (Photo courtesy the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)

Because sloths can’t control their body temperature, you’ll sometimes see them basking in the sun or hanging out in the shade to warm or cool themselves.

A Facebook video posted by the zoo explains that while two-toed and three-toed sloths sound similar, they are actually different families.

Two-toed sloths actually still have three toes in the back, but have two fingers in the front. Three-toed sloths have three toes in the front and back.

People can see Benedict in the Central Zoo area.