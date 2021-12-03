Fort Wayne YouTuber recognized in new YouTube Program

Fort Wayne, IND. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Youtuber creator will be featured in a national campaign for her impact in the community.

The ‘This and That with Denise Jordan‘ has been selected to be part of a national YouTube campaign titled “The United State of YouTube.” The program highlights the most dynamic and exciting small businesses on the platform while celebrating successful entrepreneurs who have an impact on local communities.

Jordan, who started her channel four years ago, shows her close to 50,000 subscribers how to have a cleaner house, ways to cook efficient and nutritious meals the whole family will love, and how to live a healthier lifestyle.

“I teach traditional homemaking for today’s homemaker. And that homemaker can be a single person, a millennial just moving out getting started with their first apartment.” Jordan said, “It could be a young couple that’s recently married, they’re setting up housekeeping for the first time. Could be a single mom could be a single dad, it could be anyone who is making and keeping a home. It’s not just a housewife.”

With over 45 years of experience as a parent, her videos are filled with smart tips and tricks for organizing and running a household more effectively.

The United State of YouTube began recruiting creators from all across the country in the Spring. Other Indiana creators include; Brandon Reed, HouseBarons, and Crash Course, which is a channel run by Hank and John Green.

“It was kind of nice to have people recognize and appreciate the things that you do. And I think the other thing is the fact that for Indiana, that they felt that the skill set that I have to offer, the voice that I have to offer is an important addition to what we have to offer for the state of Indiana”.

Before her YouTube channel started, Jordan worked as a nurse at Community Health. She also has her own cooking apron line called Apron Diva Boutique.