FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Youtheatre is set to perform a story based on true events about a kitchen table, survival, courage, and zoo animals. They’re set to perform Baghdad Zoo.

Director Gregory Stieber and actor Vivienne Hartman stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the performance. You can see that in the interview above.

Performances of Baghdad Zoo begin on March 3 and go until March 5. They’re held at the First Presbyterian Theater. Ticket prices range between $16-$12. You can learn more about the show, see show times, and purchase tickets by clicking here.