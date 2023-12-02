FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you talk about holiday classics many things come to mind. One everyone can agree is a classic is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” And the Fort Wayne Youtheatre is bringing it to the stage.

Youtheatre actors Stella Panza and Landon Richey stopped by to share more about the show. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s performances of A Charlie Brown Christmas begin on Friday, December 8, and run through the 17. The shows are being performed at the First Presbyterian Theater, located at 300 West Wayne Street. Tickets are $15. You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets.