FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Do you have a bestie? Get ready to make brunch plans. Or, if you have a child looking for a summer camp the Fort Wayne Youtheatre has some answers.

Executive/artistic director of the Fort Wayne Youtheatre Todd Espeland stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the upcoming Besties Brunch and the summer camps offered. You can learn more about those in the interview above.

The Besties Brunch is on Saturday, June 10 at the Embassy Theatre. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $80. Funds raised will go toward programs put on by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre. You can click here to learn more. Spaces are limited for the numerous summer camps offered by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre. You can click here to learn more about those.