Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents: Frozen Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – Cold air is filling Fort Wayne, and but it may also be a result of a production by the Fort Wayne Youth Theatre. The organization will be putting on the production, Disney’s Frozen Junior.

Fort Wayne Youth Theatre says the show is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. It is, of course, based upon the Broadway musical, and features memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

The show is directed by Christopher J. Murphy. Shows will be at First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne Street.

Tickets are available for the shows, which start on December 6th. Before the December 14th show, breakfast with Santa will offered.

For more information, click here.