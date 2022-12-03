FORT WAYNE, Ind. – One of Disney’s most beloved movies is hitting the stage. Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents Frozen Jr.

The stars of the musical, Anna and Elsa, stopped by WANE 15. Learn more about the show and the actors, Jordyn Leininger and Mackenna Gibson, in the interview above.

Frozen Jr. debuts on December 9. You can catch performances up until December 18. Shows are at the First Presbyterian Theatre, 300 West Wayne Street. Tickets are $15. There are also a few special shows for those needing a sensory-friendly experience, and a breakfast with Santa show. Learn more by clicking here.