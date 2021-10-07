Fort Wayne Youtheatre kicks off packed Fall season with ‘Charlotte’s Web’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Young actors are set to take the stage for the opening act of the Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s 2021-22 season.

Over the last five weeks, 18 actors and seven crew members have worked on a rendition of Charlotte’s Web, based on the beloved children’s novel with a young pig named Wilbur and Charlotte, a spider.

This weekend’s performance at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab means a little more to Executive Artistic Director Todd Espeland and the rest of the cast, not only because it is the start of a new season. The Youtheatre was able to perform some shows at the Embassy Theatre in the Spring. However, this is the first time the cast is performing in the ArtsLab theatre, their usual venue, since February 2020.

“COVID has challenged us in ways that we thought we’d never be challenged, and it’s really great to be back here,” Espeland said.

Returning to the ArtsLab also gives children a chance to learn and appreciate the theatre arts. Espeland adds that they can gain many skills by participating in performing arts at a young age.

“There’s all those soft skills that we talk about – empathy, problem solving, learning to work with groups – there’s just so much that happens here with theatre,” Espaland said.

Guests can purchase tickets to one of many performances of Charlotte’s Web throughout the weekend, including a sensory-friendly edition on Oct. 10. To find tickets to this weekend’s showings, click here.

Following this weekend, auditions begin for the Youtheatre’s next production. On Oct. 11, children can audition for Elf The Musical Jr., which will open for audiences in December.

The Youtheatre has also announced they will show Making “Little Women” and A Midsommer’s Night Dream in early 2022 to round out the 2021-22 season. Auditions for each production will be held in January and March respectively.

To learn about other ways to support the Youtheatre’s mission to connect with children through the theatre arts, click here.