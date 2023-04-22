FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Youtheatre is gearing up for another performance. This performance takes on the tale of a strange magic shop and a purchase that will change a life forever.

Fort Wayne Youtheatre puppet director Todd Espeland and puppeteer Cat Ahlersmeyer stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the performance. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s performances of Jeremy Thatcher, Dragon Hatcher begin on Friday, April 28. Shows will continue through the weekend. Performances are held at the First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W Wayne Street. You can click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.