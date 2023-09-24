FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Youth Theatre will prepare theatre lovers for the Halloween season with the spooky tales presented in ‘The House.’

The show will take tales from authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Youtheatre and Theatrefolk Publishing, to explore a haunted house with three high school students.

28 youth and young artists have been working for 6 weeks to bring this show to life and are excited to present it on the big stage.

Tickets are available online. The show will run from September 29 through October 1.

To see a full list of show times and to purchase tickets head to Fort Wayne Youth Theatre’s website.