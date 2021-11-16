Fort Wayne YMCA to build career development center for youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne will extend its youth education program in a tangible way.

The YMCA on Tuesday announced plans to create the YMCA Enterprise Zone, a $7 million center for teens and young adults to “explore careers and receive training that will propel them toward a sustainable, meaningful future.”

The 20,000 square foot facility, to be built just north of the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, will feature a career opportunities center, an outdoor park, and an athletic and special event field.

The YMCA Enterprise Zone will introduce youth to “career fields that require technical expertise and hands-on work,” like carpentry, plumbing, electrical, coding, animation, food service or nutrition. Teens may also explore careers like manufacturing, health sciences, human services, and media or communication through the curriculum.

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has launched a fundraising campaign to see the project realized. It’s not clear when construction could get underway or when the facility would open.