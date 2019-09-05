Fort Wayne YMCA awarded $100K to back youth programs

Wells Fargo officials present a check to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne for $100,000 to support its youth development programs.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wells Fargo awarded the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne $100,000 to support its youth programs at local branches.

The grant, presented Thursday, will help fund Early Childhood Development, School-Age Childcare, Youth Mentorship, and College & Career Readiness programs at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, the YMCA Youth Service Bureau and 41 YMCA Before and After School sites across Allen, Whitley and Wells counties.

The Y’s youth development programs aim to help the area’s vulnerable and disadvantage youth. The programs place an emphasis on the connection between youth and adults.

“Economically disadvantaged children are often ill-prepared for success in kindergarten and beyond, which prevents them from growing into self-sufficient, productive adults,” said Marty Pastura, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “YMCA programs foster learning in nurturing environments where positive role models help children and adolescents overcome obstacles so they can thrive.”

Wells Fargo Regional Services Leader Mary Bell said supporting the Y was a great investment in the community.

“These programs are an effective way to remove barriers and put disadvantaged youth on a path to success,” said Bell. “We believe in preparing kids for a future where they can reach their full potential. Their success as adults will provide local employers with a reliable workforce that helps businesses thrive.”