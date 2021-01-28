Fort Wayne working to take over and hike Food and Beverage tax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is looking to increase the local Food and Beverage tax to help fund future projects in the city.

City spokesman John Perlich told WANE 15 Thursday that Henry and other “local leaders” are working to obtain control of the Food and Beverage tax from Allen County and increase it by a penny. The Food and Beverage tax is a 1 percent tax on food and drinks sold in the county; it was installed in 1986.

Perlich said the revenue raised from the tax would “help provide the City of Fort Wayne with additional options for revenue streams for future development projects.”

Perlich said legislation is currently being considered at the Indiana General Assembly that would allow Fort Wayne and other municipalities across the state to consider the change. If approved, City Council would have to approve it.

“The plan would go into effect only after it is determined that the restaurant industry has fully recovered from the current economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perlich told WANE 15.

Henry has called a news conference Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss “efforts that would help provide the City of Fort Wayne with additional options for revenue streams for future development projects.” WANE 15 will have full coverage of the news conference.

WANE 15 is working to learn more about this development.