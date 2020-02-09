Fort Wayne Women’s Expo brings fun for the whole family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day of women empowerment and education is what you’ll get at the Fort Wayne Women’s Expo. It is the13th year for this event an attracts more and more women every year.

Organizers say they expect 50-75 different vendors at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 22. Those include health and wellness vendors, free massages, and even some vendors for men.

New this year is superheroes and princesses, giving parents the opportunity to let kids enjoy themselves, too.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on the Fort Wayne Women’s Expo, click here.