FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Women are invited to a free educational event in Fort Wayne regarding heart health.

The event will take place at Lutheran Downtown Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Heart disease is the top cause of death for women in the United States, but warning signs are often overlooked.

The event will cover topics such as the basics of cardiovascular disease, key risk factors and unique signals that women should be aware of.

Cardiologist Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri, who will be at the event, diagnoses and treats patients with heart disorders including coronary artery disease, vascular disease, heart failure and heart valve disease. He is also board certified in nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

To ensure a spot at the event, you can visit the Eventbrite website or call (260) 435-7787.