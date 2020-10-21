Fort Wayne woman who was first child in Indiana to receive heart transplant dead at 38

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman who was the first child in Indiana to receive a heart transplant has died at the age of 38.

Relatives told WANE 15 that Constance “Connie” McKinney’s body rejected her heart transplant.

Connie was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation when she was 12 which causes the heart to beat too quickly.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson covered the story of McKinney receiving a new heart several years ago.

The visitation is at 10 a.m. Friday at Kingdom Door Christian Worship Center on East Pontiac Street. The funeral follows at 11 a.m.