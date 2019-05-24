Fort Wayne woman to donate 25K check annually to Honor Flight

A woman made a generous donation to help veterans visit Washington D.C. to view dozens of monuments. Antoinette Murray announced she will donate annually to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Friday she gave her first check in the amount of $25,000 at Concordia High School. This will be the first of an annual contribution she has committed to making to HFNEI.

“I feel it is important to honor all of America’s veterans, for all of their sacrifices in keeping our country free,” Murray said.

The donations are in honor of her family’s military history. Her late husband, her father and many uncles and cousins have served in the United States of America armed forces. The donation is part of the Murray Heritage Living Trust and will continue annually in this same amount.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana provides four flights per year to Washington D.C. transporting 85 veterans per flight. There will be two flights planned for the Fall. They currently have a waiting list of more than 1,000 veterans who wish to visit the memorials that were built in their honor along with their comrades. 95% of all donations support the flights.

“This incredible gesture will go a long way in ensuring our flights to Washington continue,” Dennis Covert, Honor Flight President, said. “It is valuable information to know that we can count on one fourth of our current flight costs being covered indefinitely, and we are deeply appreciative to Antoinette for choosing Honor Flight as a recipient of her generosity.”

Honor Flight says her ongoing kindness to Honor Flight will continue until her passing. You can also donate to help Honor Flight by clicking here.