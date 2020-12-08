Fort Wayne woman takes self-defense training to next level

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne trainer has made it her mission to prepare women in the community for dangerous situations where they may need to protect themselves.

Giovanna Follo teaches Commando Krav Maga (CKM) sessions two to three times a week in the basement of her Fort Wayne home. She focuses on preparing women for real-world situations that she believes occur far too often.

“I just really got tired of all the stories. I got tired of the co-ed stories. I got tired of the situations that you would see that you knew there was a way of addressing it,” said Follo. “It’s never, never the fault of the target, but you look at it and go ‘well, if they knew just a little bit…'”

Her concerns are valid as a National Violence Against Women Survey found that 1.9 million women are physically assaulted every year.

Brea Persing, one of Follo’s students who studied CKM a few years ago and recently started back up again, said she always has her guard up to avoid being a target.

“When I’m walking in my car out from a store, I’m always paying attention to what is around me. I’m always scanning the parking lot, the cars, seeing if people are sitting in their cars, seeing if anybody is watching,” said Persing. “I think with women it’s a whole different element, because we’re generally seen as weaker and not as trained or sufficient.”

According to Follo, it’s more typical for males to find themselves in confrontations involving money or material items. Whereas, for women, she said its more common to have an assault, harassment, rape or abduction added onto that type of scenario.

Follo added that women should not rely on the cliche that strangers are the only people that they could get attacked by.

“If I’m not mistaken, 60% of assault and harassment and other forms of violations are done by people that you know,” said Follo.

Fortunately, Follo has not personally experienced any scary scenarios, but said its empowering to know that she’s prepared to face one— and she loves sharing that feeling with other women.

“I kind of feel like I’m Wonder Woman after I leave a session,” said Persing. “It helps you feel better about yourself and knowing if something were to happen to you, you at least have some skills that you could effectively try and get away and save your own life.”

She trains her students both individually and in groups. Examples of situations she teaches women how to get out of include being trapped underneath someone or held at knife or gunpoint.

“This is a strategy, this is more tools in the toolbox,” said Follo. “Self defense is about getting out with as little damage to yourself as possible. That’s why I focus on the survival part, because I can’t be 100% sure that I’m going to be able to get out all the time, but I want to hedge my bets.”

Follo, who works full-time as an associate professor, started to have interest in self-defense when she was just a teenager.

“When I was 13 sitting on my mom’s couch, I used to love watching those old Chinese Kung Fu movies,” said Follo.

She finally got the opportunity to start training once she went to college and hasn’t looked back. Follo is now a third degree black belt— a milestone she achieved when she was three months pregnant. She then discovered CKM, which she has since achieved a level eight in.

“I never got out of it,” said Follo. “I love it. I enjoy it.”

Follo emphasized that self defense is a “lifelong journey,” and not something that can be learned in just one two-hour session. Even if it’s not doing CKM with her, she believes all women should be learning some type of self defense to learn their own abilities.

