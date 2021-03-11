Fort Wayne woman starts transportation company to provide quality, caring transpiration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is giving people a lift in more ways than one with H&D Transportation Service, LLC.

With a passenger van and a handicapped accessible bus, Janice Hodges’s company provides Fort Wayne residents with rides to school, work, doctor’s appointments and even family trips. According to the company’s website, H&D Transportation Services can accommodate medical equipment, wheelchairs and up to 13 passengers.

“There was definitely a need for more transpiration. More quality transportation and more caring transportation. And that’s my gift that God has given me is the gift of caring,” Hodges said.

Pricing:

  • First 10 Miles are FREE additional miles are $2.50 per mile.
  • Wheelchair Passengers are $50.00 each way
  • Ambulatory Passengers are $25.00 each way

To request a ride call 260-239-6645.

Hodges and her company are featured in this month’s Good Housekeeping Magazine.

H&D Transportation Service, LLC was started in November and is located on Bluffton Road.

