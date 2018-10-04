Car stolen after owner leaves keys in it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne woman is looking for her car after it was stolen from her driveway on Monday. She now wants help finding it and has some advice for the public.

"Just double check everything," Andrea Compton, the woman whose car was stolen, said. "I'm a parent. I know there are a lot of parents around here because this is supposed to be a good neighborhood."

Compton lives in Indian Village near Nuttman Avenue. She left her keys in her 2016 Gray Nissan Ultima Sunday night before the car was stolen Monday morning.

Her son's car seat was also in the car, but not all has been lost.

"They were kind enough to throw his diaper bag on a neighboring street that I recovered the following morning," Compton said.

She stressed the importance of keeping your vehicle secure with simple things like making sure your door is shut, the car is locked, windows are closed and you take your keys inside with you.

At the end of it all she really just has one request.

"If they see this, I just want my car back," she said. "No questions asked, I mean, I won't press charges."

It's a gray 2016 Nissan Ultima with some holes in the back. Compton said the license plate number ends with V871. If you know anything about this stolen vehicle you are urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

