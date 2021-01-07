Fort Wayne woman killed in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a crash in LaGrange County earlier this week.

Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area of S.R. 5 and C.R. 200 South, south of Shipshewana, on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Yu Nud of Fort Wayne was headed east on C.R. 200 South when it failed to stop at the intersection with S.R. 5 and ran into the path of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet 3500 service truck driven by Tommy Hemminger of Sturgis, Michigan. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

A passenger in Nud’s vehicle – 44-year-old Ha Le-Ma Be of Fort Wayne – was killed in the crash.

Nud suffered cuts, according to the report. Hemminger was also hospitalized.

