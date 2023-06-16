FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of shoppers from across the state and country descend on the Vera Bradley Outlet Sale. Frequent shoppers may recognize one of the many workers who keep the sale moving smoothly.

Ginger Leonard’s been to every single Vera Bradley Outlet Sale. All 37of them. She’s also been a worker for the last 30 years.

She’s done every job over the years: setting up, sorting, organizing and reorganizing the tables full of merchandise and serving at shopping bag “guard” outside the restrooms.

“I used to have ten bags around me and I’d be like, ‘You have the pink shoes on, that one’s yours,'” she laughed.

If you drop your bag off to sit under her watchful eye, the fee to get it back is often a short conversation.

“I love it. I love the people,” she said.

Leonard’s daughter, Lori Leonard, has been working the sale for 29 years.

“She’s got a great personality and people just love to see her,” Lori said.

Ginger, who’s technically Virginia but her mother liked Ginger Rogers so she’s always gone by Ginger, is 84 years old. She’s a retired FWCS teacher and also a breast cancer survivor.

“In 1987, I was diagnosed with breast cancer on a Thursday and the doctor said let’s get you into surgery, but the sale was on Friday and it was going to be the Tavern on the Green release,” she said. “It was also the first year they had umbrellas. I went to the sale and was number three in line and I got the umbrella. Then I had surgery on Monday. I said that lump didn’t grow overnight.”

To say Ginger is a Vera Bradley super fan might be putting it mildly.

“I’ll be honest. I have 560 pieces of Vera at home,” she said with a grin.

Tavern on the Green, of course, is her favorite pattern. She also loves the latest pattern featuring sea turtles. It goes perfectly with her home in Jekyll Island, Georgia, which is also where the largest sea turtle hospital on the east coast is located.

Her late husband, Ed, would also get in on the outlet sale action.

“On the last day of the sale, he used to come and spend $1,000 and get things all in the same fabric. Then he’d take it home and sort it all out and then donate it to charity auctions or something that could make money for a good cause,” she said.

Ed was a professor at IPFW and passed away in 2020 after a 13-year battle with dementia.

The outlet sale took a three-year break because of the pandemic and Leonard was thrilled it returned this year. As long as the sale keeps coming back, you can bet she’ll be there too.