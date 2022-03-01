FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ukrainians across the United States are rallying together to support their home country in the war against Russia. Fort Wayne residents are no exception, and are gathering on the courthouse lawn Sunday to show support. Tatyana Hutcherson is one of the event organizers, was born in Ukraine and hopes and prays her family and friends that are still there survive.

“I don’t know whether I’m gonna one day wake up and they are dead,” she says with terror in her eyes. Born in 1987, Tatyana migrated to the United States in 1995 leaving her father behind.

“It was just gorgeous. You can see all these people walking around. You can see everybody having fun. The smell, all the smells, it just comes back to you. Everything was just normal,” she explains.

Normal is no longer a way to describe her home country. On February 24 at 4 a.m. she remembers finding out Russia was invading and she tried to get ahold of her family.

“I was calling my dad and I could hear missiles and the rockets and sirens in the background. Stores are running low on food, there is no bread nearby. Seeing my grandma in a bomb shelter was just heartbreaking, and my stepbrother hiding in the bathtub, it’s just heartbreaking,” she says.

“I can’t even lay down or enjoy eating a meal knowing they don’t have food,” she says. Each time she tries to call her family, she worries that they aren’t going to pick up the phone. Russian bombs and missiles keep taking out cell towers that limit the use of phones for all those still in Ukraine.

Tatyana dials her father and translates that he told WANE 15, “the President is standing his ground and they’re all fighting, they’re not going to give up.”

On Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse lawn, Fort Wayne residents that are closely tied to Ukraine are holding a rally for the community to come be part of. Tatyana has already witnessed the community support. She was in need of a flag for the rally and took fabrics she purchased to the Men’s Warehouse on Coldwater Road and met a seamstress who was willing to stitch together a flag for the rally. The seamstress has yet to hear from her family still in Ukraine.

Ukrainian flag being made from seamstress at Men’s Warehouse

Tatyana says, “even just being together during that rally or even the bridge being lit up. It means a lot to us. It’s amazing for a lot of people just to see throughout the world everybody lighting up blue and yellow is just amazes me, it brings a lot of tears.”

Mayor Tom Henry sent a statement today saying, “the City of Fort Wayne’s support for Ukraine continues. We recognize there are a number of Ukrainian-born individuals who are residents of Fort Wayne. We want them to know that we care and want what’s best for their homeland. Our hearts break over what’s happening to the people of Ukraine. It’s our hope that the invasion of Ukraine will end and that democracy, freedom, and the well-being of Ukrainian citizens will be restored.“