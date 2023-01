FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home.

To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party.

“The good Lord has been good to me and has helped me get through the bad as well as the good,” Ruth said.

The party also featured cake and music from different musical periods over the last 100 years.