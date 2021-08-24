Fort Wayne woman airlifted to hospital after crash in NW Ohio

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was airlifted to a Toledo hospital with critical injuries after a crash on northwest Ohio Tuesday.

Just after noon, troopers with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were sent to C.R. 16 and C.R. D in the City of Bryan on reports of a serious injury crash.

Troopers learned that Jennifer L. Glover, 37, of Fort Wayne was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on C.R. 16 when she failed to yield for a stop sign at C.R. D and was hit by a 2016 Ford Fusion. The Ford, traveling westbound on C.R. D., was driven by Mark A. Magana, 20, of Bryan.

Glover was airlifted to a Toledo hospital with critical injuries, troopers report. Magana was taken to a Bryan hospital for minor injuries.

Glover was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the department said. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to always wear safety belts, not drive distracted and ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.