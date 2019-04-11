Fort Wayne wins 'best tasting water' at regional competition Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE photo of water faucet [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne's tap water has again been found to be the tastiest around.

Fort Wayne City Utilities Three Rivers Plant was named Best Tasting Water at the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water competition in Topeka this week. Judges considered clarity, odor, and taste during the competition.

The city's water won the regional competion last year, as well, which advanced City Utilities to the state comptition. There, it won the Best Tasting Water in Indiana competition last fall.

It will compete for the title again in Fort Wayne in October.