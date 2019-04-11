Fort Wayne wins 'best tasting water' at regional competition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne's tap water has again been found to be the tastiest around.
Fort Wayne City Utilities Three Rivers Plant was named Best Tasting Water at the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water competition in Topeka this week. Judges considered clarity, odor, and taste during the competition.
The city's water won the regional competion last year, as well, which advanced City Utilities to the state comptition. There, it won the Best Tasting Water in Indiana competition last fall.
It will compete for the title again in Fort Wayne in October.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Surveillance on suspected drug house...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
National Airmail Museum receives...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.