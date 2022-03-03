FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s water is among the world’s tastiest – again.

City Utilities water was judged recently at the 32nd Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting event. The Fort Wayne water finished 4th in the municipal water category.

It’s the second straight year City Utilities has placed in the top five. It also finished 4th in 2021.

Fort Wayne City Utilities’ water was judged at the 32nd Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting event.

Water at Berkeley Springs is judged similar to a wine tasting. Adjudicators reward a clear appearance, the lack of aroma, a light feeling in the mouth, and a great, clean taste that makes you want another glass.

Waters from 19 countries and five continents competed in the annual water tasting event in four different tasting categories: Municipal Water, Non-carbonated Water, Sparkling Water and Purified Drinking Water.

The top municipal water came out of the Village of Montpelier in Ohio.