FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department put out a survey last year to get feedback regarding plans for a major upgrade of the Foster Park golf course.

However the golf course wasn’t the only thing that would change. The paved trail that runs through the park would be moved and that caused concern from those who thought the golf course master plan would only address the golf course.

So a new survey has been released to gather input regarding the current trail and possible modifications. A public meeting will also be scheduled for some point in the future to get ideas from the public.

To take part in the survey, click here.