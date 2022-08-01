FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dale Vollenweider left Fort Wayne Monday morning en route to Lexington, Kentucky.

He arrived around 4 p.m. to aid the area experiencing extreme flooding and weather conditions.

Dale Vollenweider, Mass Care Lead with the American Red Cross

Vollenweider, who has been a volunteer with the Indiana region of the American Red Cross since 2014, is expected to be deployed to the area for two weeks.

He said while the current deadline is two weeks, that number may change depending on how many people need assistance.

“We commit to two weeks. But once we’re here, often the need extends way beyond that,” said Vollenweider. “Depending on our situations at home and availability, we may extend.”

Due to the destruction that was caused, Vollenweider and his crew are helping aid people by providing food and services to those in need.

He described how important it is to be able to assist people during this time.

“We want to get to where the need is greatest,” Vollenweider said. “You have to have a sense of patience.”

As a Mass Care Lead for northeast Indiana, Vollenweider plans to help out the citizens of Kentucky in any way he can.