FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, groups are rallying at the Allen County Courthouse to express their views on abortion, calling for celebration or change, depending on who you talk to.

Advocates of abortion rights joined the Allen County Democratic Party with signs and flags for a rally at noon. The group posted on Facebook, saying, “Not just Democrats, not just Republicans, not just Hoosiers, but Americans have turned out today to show their support for women’s rights and Roe v. Wade!”

Fort Wayne Film Lab announced on Instagram a “March for Roe” rally, also at noon.

In an interview Friday with WANE 15, a representative of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana said the group will be very vocal to lawmakers about its desire to see abortions banned in Indiana. They’re planning to be in Indianapolis on July 6 when the General Assembly gathers for a special session called by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Indiana representatives for Planned Parenthood released a statement Friday night:

“It is my promise to every person in Indiana that Planned Parenthood will never back down,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Indiana. “We will keep fighting with everything we’ve got to ensure that everyone can access the care you need to control your body and your life. I want to be clear: Planned Parenthood will always be here to help you get the care you need.”