Local News

Fort Wayne 'Voice' star to open for Bob Seger

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:24 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:24 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Addison Agen, who starred on Season 13 of NBC's singing competition "The Voice," will open for legendary rocker Bob Seger at a series of shows this June.

Agen on Thursday tweeted she will open for the "Old Time Rock and Roll" rocker at four of his six sold-out shows at DTE Energy Music Theater outside Detroit. Seger is set to perform at the Clarkston, Michigan, outdoor theater June 6-21.

In the tweet, Agen said: "AHHHH I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!"

As a Concordia Lutheran High School student, Agen rose to national fame in 2017 on "The Voice," finishing as runner-up. She's played several solo shows locally, including two at the Embassy Theatre, since the show came to an end.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local