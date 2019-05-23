Fort Wayne ‘Voice’ star to open for Bob Seger

Addison Agen, who starred on Season 13 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” will open for legendary rocker Bob Seger at a series of shows this June.

Agen on Thursday tweeted she will open for the “Old Time Rock and Roll” rocker at four of his six sold-out shows at DTE Energy Music Theater outside Detroit. Seger is set to perform at the Clarkston, Michigan, outdoor theater June 6-21.

In the tweet, Agen said: “AHHHH I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!”

As a Concordia Lutheran High School student, Agen rose to national fame in 2017 on “The Voice,” finishing as runner-up. She’s played several solo shows locally, including two at the Embassy Theatre, since the show came to an end.