Fort Wayne Village Marketplace opens for second year

Over 100 vendors are set up in the SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse for the early holiday shopping event.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers got a head start on their Christmas lists this evening, all while supporting local business.

The Fort Wayne Village Marketplace kicked off the first night of their holiday shopping bazaar. With over 100 vendors set up at the SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse, there was quite the variety whether shoppers were looking for home decor or clothes. The most important part to the organizers is that it is all local

“We have vendors that you’re probably familiar with that have stores in Fort Wayne and then they just bring a little mini store here,” said event coordinator Jill Ramsey. “Then we have artisans that do things out of their home that you may not know and you’ll be introduced to here.”

The market will continue tomorrow from 10 – 5 pm. The event is $5 dollars at the door and free for children 12 and under.