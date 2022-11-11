FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Village Marketplace made its way to the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse Friday to offer local goods ahead of the holidays.

Over 100 local vendors offered a wide variety of products, ranging from fashion, accessories, home decorations, pet items, gourmet foods, artisans, designers and boutiques.

The first 200 adults who arrived received a free Vera Bradley Market Tote.

Admission was $5 for adults 12 and up, and parking was free.

The marketplace will also be open Saturday.