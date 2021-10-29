Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week aims to show there’s more to a plant based diet than salad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The third ever Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week gets underway Monday, November 1 with the intention of proving there’s more to vegan food than salad.

The 14 eateries taking part will offer a special vegan menu giving diners the opportunity to try plant based options. Some of those items include meatloaf, pizza, french toast and even ice cream.

“People have the misconception that vegan food equals rabbit food,” said organizer and Master Vegan Lifestyle Coach Heather Dahman of The Veg Academy. “I want to show people that there’s so much more to eat than salad. I started Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week to make it fun and easy to explore the delicious plant-based options our city has to offer.”

Unlike traditional restaurant weeks that feature a fixed price menu, participating restaurants are encouraged to offer a separate vegan menu or specials in addition to their regular fare throughout the week to make it more affordable for all diners.



Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week’s mission is to highlight how easy and delicious it is to eat vegan and to showcase the amazing Fort Wayne Restaurant scene who go above and beyond with creative vegan options.



Three Rivers Co-op

Savery Vegan Grill

Trubble Brewing

Three Fires

Pembroke Bakery & Cafe

Roko’s Kitchen

Full Circle Barbecue

West Central Microcreamery

Umi

Ryu’s Kitchen

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

The Sassy Vegan

Moo-Over (Columbia City)

Juice Jar

Fort Wayne Vegan Week runs through November 7. You can check out menus for the participating restaurants here.





