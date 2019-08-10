Fort Wayne VA to hold mental health summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hoosier veterans will get a chance to learn about mental health care they can receive thanks to the Fort Wayne VA.

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a mental health summit for Veterans and their families at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation on Monday, August 12.

The event is aimed at improving access to mental health care for veterans and their families. The plenary topics will be veteran caregiver support and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Veterans can also participate in a variety of breakout sessions, to include VA Women’s Health, VA Misson Act, The Modern Western Warrior, and Mental Health Considerations for Women Veterans.

The summit will be held on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The Parkview Mirro Center is located in 10622 Parkview Drive.