FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With new programs and funding, the Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) is on track to continue its century-long mission of serving the African American community and other residents in underserved areas.

Aisha Arrington, a Fort Wayne native who ends her first year as CEO and president on July 5, said there’s no reason to worry about the 103-year-old institution’s future, something that she and a new transition board are ensuring.

“For the first six months of the new year, we have been working with a transition board with the goal of putting a permanent board in place,” Arrington said. “That will happen July 19.”

Another January event was a $1 million Eli Lilly grant through the National Urban League, so that the Fort Wayne chapter could come up with “some exciting new programming,” Arrington said.

Four of those programs are the Senior Tekkie program helping seniors navigate cell phones and other technology, a two-week STEM camp for kids that will kick off this summer, a federation of block clubs that granted eight south side blocks $1,000 for beautification with summer training sessions to focus on recycling, flower garden tips, networking and recruitment and a collaboration with the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center to help and support entrepreneurs in the community develop or create a new business.

The Fort Wayne Urban League is located at 21 35 S. Hanna St.

Fort Wayne Urban League

Last weekend, the Urban League kicked off its Freedom to Learn campaign and handed out books that have been banned across the country. Three of those books include “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, and the one that leapt off the table at Juneteenth celebrations here – “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas.

“Forty copies went off the first hour,” Arrington said.

The FWUL budget this year was just shy of $500,000, Arrington said, but with a new board, grants and a new push by local people, some past problems may fade away. The organization was well served by Jonathan Ray, whose 12-year stint ended in August 2017. He was replaced by Cosette Grant-Overton, who was fired less than a year into her run in the spring of 2019. She filed a federal lawsuit against the local Urban League and the National Urban League in 2020 charging she was the victim of discrimination. Her suit was not successful.

Arrington said the local league “has raised every dollar for our 2023 budget.”

The League will not forget why it was founded in Fort Wayne in 1920 when African Americans were fleeing the Jim Crow South in search of jobs, opportunity and education.

“As we enter back into the community, we want people to understand why we’re here. Unfortunately, the Urban League is still need for all those things.

Arrington is a Fort Wayne native, graduate of IPFW who got a masters in organizational leadership and supervision from Indiana Tech. Before going to the Fort Wayne Urban League, she worked for several non-profits including Healthier Moms and Babies, Aging and in-Home Services and was the executive director of the LTC Ombudsman Program for 14 years. She organized the annual pajama drive for area nursing homes.

Getting the Urban League job was her dream, Arrington said. “I’m passionate about the mission and excited about the good work we can do here in Fort Wayne.”