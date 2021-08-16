Fort Wayne Urban League to hold second Southside Urban League Vibes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) is holding its second Southside Urban League Vibes meet and greet outdoor concert as a way to celebrate 100 years of serving the community.

This free, public event will take place Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Fort Wayne Urban League campus at 2135 S. Hanna Street. The band, We Are Checkmark, will perform. FWUL said tables and chairs will be set up on the front lawn, but guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

Veterans Grill food truck will be on site selling discounted chicken and rib dinners and Robbins Sweet Table Bakery will provide desserts. Members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department will staff a recruitment table, and HealthVisions and the Fort Wayne Urban League will each set up information tables.

Parking is available in the FWUL parking lot and the adjoining parking lots of the Pontiac Branch of the Allen County Public Library and Brightpoint.

For more information contact Terra Brantley, President/CEO at 260-745-3100 ext. 205 or tbrantley@fwurbanleague.org.