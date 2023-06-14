FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Books that have been banned across schools are being given out for free by the Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) in an effort to bring awareness to themes such as race and sexuality in literature.

It’s part of the “Freedom to Learn” campaign. Together with the National Urban League, the branch in Fort Wayne has a goal to pass out at least 500 books that have been banned in schools. Titles include Mildred D. Taylor’s “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry”, Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye”, and many more.

“Access to truthful history, diverse books and critical ideas for students and educators are crucial to the nation’s history as a multicultural democracy,” FWUL said in the release.

The first 100 books will be passed out at McMillen Park during the Juneteenth Macknificent Freedom Fest on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The League said books will also be available at the following times:

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the FWUL office; 2135 S. Hanna Street as

inventory allows. Provided to FWUL STEM Camp participants July 10 – July 20. Provided during FWUL tutoring sessions with local youth. Provided during free reading hours (to be determined).

The organization hopes to surpass the goal of providing 500 books. You can support the campaign, and the League as a whole, through donations here.*

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.