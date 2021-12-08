Fort Wayne updates winter warming plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With a string of days this week below freezing, the city of Fort Wayne announced its Winter Contingency Plan, which went into effect December 1 and will end March 1.

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., “will be the primary provider for the program offering shelter and food to individuals needing assistance,” city spokesperson Angelica Pickens emailed to WANE 15.

The Rescue Mission said it has been serving as a daytime warming shelter for both men and women “for some time now.”

Overnight accommodations will be provided at the Mission for adult men.

The city said Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network will provide overnight shelter for families with children.

St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter will coordinate overnight shelter for single women.

The Salvation Army will serve as a backup provider of overnight accommodations to men, women and children when requested to do so by The Rescue Mission.