Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition distributes over 1,000 ‘Peace of Mind’ packages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition partnered with Parkview Health to distribute over 1,000 “Peace of Mind” packages on Saturday.

The packages included nonperishable food items and COVID safety kits, which were filled with youth and adult masks, hand sanitizer and information about vaccines.

“Some people have a fear of getting vaccinated, so we want to kind of help them come alongside them as we try to get as many people vaccinated in our community as we can,” said Lewis King, TenPoint Coalition’s coordinator. “We want to be able to provide accurate information so people can make an informed decision on what they want to do for themselves.”

The distribution took place drive-thru style at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on South Anthony Blvd. Although it didn’t start until 9 a.m., King said cars began lining up at 7 a.m.

“It’s about what can we do for other people as, as well as protecting ourselves, and it’s very important for us as a community to come together,” said King. “This is about For Wayne uniting, coming together, doing the things that we know to help keep our community safe.”