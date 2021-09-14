Fort Wayne UNITED to hold R.E.A.L. Dad Workshop for fathers of middle school students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED is partnering with Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) to hold Fort Wayne UNITED’s R.E.A.L. Dad workshop for fathers of middle school students.

R.E.A.L. is an acronym for Relational, Engaged, Attentive, Loving Dad, and Saturday’s workshop will be an opportunity for men of different backgrounds to explore vital and relatable topics that pertain to being a dad, the City of Fort Wayne said. The event will include powerful and engaging conversations, activities and opportunities to connect with FWCS fathers.

“The goal of R.E.A.L. Dad workshops/forums is to build a community of strong fathers in Fort Wayne who will support each other through the often challenging task of raising strong, responsible children,” the city said.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 East Douglas Ave.

Fathers, or father-figures, who have a student who currently attends a FWCS middle school are invited to participate and can register here. Greggory Smith-Causey, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Programs Manager, will facilitate the workshop and provide attendees with resources to help them better support their student(s).