Fort Wayne UNITED to be discussed in forum on systematic racism, Headley to be guest speaker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is getting recognition for its work to improve the relationship between Black youth and law enforcement.

The Indiana Drug Enforcement Association is sponsoring a forum on systematic racism and the path to equality next week. The panel of speakers will include Attorney General Curtis Hill (R-IN), civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr., and law enforcement officials from around Indiana. It will also feature Fort Wayne UNITED Exec. Director Iric Headley for the work the city-led initiative has done to bridge the gap between young Black men and law enforcement.

“What makes us unique is that we have not been reactive, we’ve been proactive,” said Headley.

While other cities across the country have been looking to platforms to give young Black people access to real conversations with law enforcement and government officials, Headley said Fort Wayne UNITED has been doing that for five years through their Live S.E.S.S.I.O.N.S. The first set of conversations was scheduled for a one-hour time block but would end up running five hours long.

“When you put individuals in a room and say, hey, we want to hear your voice, and your voice matters to us, people really do respond well to that,” said Headley.

According to Headley, the group affords today’s Black youth an opportunity he never had to talk with people in positions of power.

“I did not have that privilege and I didn’t have that in my childhood but many more people have it right now because of Fort Wayne UNITED and because of [Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club CEO] Joe Jordan and so many other people in our community who make those things possible, [6th District Rep. Fort Wayne City Council] Sharon Tucker,” said Headley.

Headley is grateful to get the chance to speak on the panel and others like it about the subject because working with the program has also helped reshape his own perspective.

“On public safety, on government, on clergy, on faith, on how do we put all these things together to really make a difference,” said Headley. “My voice is just a voice of really trying to unify so many different factions and typically the things that divide us is really what we need to come together and solve these issues.”

The forum is set for Tuesday, October 6 from 9-11:30 am. It will be live-streamed on the HeroZone Foundation Facebook page.