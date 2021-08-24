Fort Wayne UNITED TenPoint Coalition to host ‘Walk the Talk: Prayer Walk’

File – Members of the TenPoint coalition march together.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday, August 24th, and Thursday, August 26th, Fort Wayne UNITED TenPoint Coalition is hosting a walk: Walk the Talk: Prayer walk.

Representatives from area churches, local businesses, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne residents will join TenPoint Coalition teams on a prayer walk with the intent of bringing the community together to become more educated, involved, and united in a response to the issues that face the TenPoint Coalition focus area.

Both walks will begin at the Weisser Park Youth Center, and both are scheduled from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

You can learn more about the walk by clicking here.