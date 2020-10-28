Fort Wayne United launches United Front Initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED launches Fort Wayne UNITED’s new initiative—United Front which will provide support to the community by offering a comprehensive program for citywide cultural competency training, racial healing, and unity.

The goal of the United Front Initiative is to bring the community of Fort Wayne together to attain racial healing, equity, education and organizational transformation by developing shared knowledge and understanding around various topics related to diversity and inclusion, the press release said.

“Unfortunately, we can’t change the history of this country when it comes to racial injustice. Racial discrimination toward people of color happened and will continue to happen if we do not appropriately combat it. Right now, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m looking forward to being part of this very important initiative to bring our community together – to form a United Front to combat racism and enhance inclusion.”

Educational sessions will be available for Fort Wayne organizations and businesses to help empower them with the ability to value diversity, assess their environments and implement interventions. The United Front hopes that this will enhance inclusive cultures and motivate people to work together toward community shared goals.

The educational sessions will be conducted by Dr. Pascal Losambe who has a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Purdue University with a focus on cultural competence. Additionally, he serves on regional diversity boards, has led strategic vision initiatives for various institutions, and has conducted multiple workshops on cultural competence at national and international conferences.

Dr. Losambe’s comprehensive curriculum designed to educate, equip and empower organizations to embrace inclusion and transform their cultures, the press release said.

Sessions include:

Sessions 1-3: Implicit Bias & Microaggressions Individual Bias Organizational Bias Microaggressions

Sessions 4-6: Stress of Minorities Stereotype Threat Imposter Syndrome High Context Individuals

Sessions 7-9: Allyship & Active Bystanders What Is Allyship? Privilege, Power, and Position Actions of an Ally

Sessions 10-12: Difficult Conversations Facing the Fears of Open Dialogue Approach to Having Difficult Conversations Dinner of Great Conversations

More information about United Front educational sessions is available at FWUnitedFront.com.